Credit Suisse Group Cuts Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target to SEK 155

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 166 to SEK 155 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SWDBY. AlphaValue raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a reduce rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. SEB Equities downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 190 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 174 to SEK 189 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.18.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SWDBY stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $23.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.974 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 9.57%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.89%.

About Swedbank AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.