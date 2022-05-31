Credit Suisse Group Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$58.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$58.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.36.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$52.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.31. The firm has a market cap of C$74.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.90 and a 1 year high of C$52.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$960,840. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,050,545.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

