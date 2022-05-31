Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $111.14 million and $3.06 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,453.46 or 0.99738225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00032600 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015533 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

