Critical Contrast: Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) versus Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC)

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) and Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

This table compares Nabors Industries and Onyx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabors Industries $2.02 billion 0.87 -$569.27 million ($79.49) -2.11 Onyx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Onyx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nabors Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Nabors Industries and Onyx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabors Industries -29.01% -59.04% -9.09% Onyx N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of Nabors Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Nabors Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Onyx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nabors Industries and Onyx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabors Industries 1 4 1 0 2.00 Onyx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nabors Industries presently has a consensus target price of $136.25, indicating a potential downside of 18.70%. Given Nabors Industries’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than Onyx.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software. The company also offers REVit, an automated real time stick-slip mitigation system; ROCKit, a directional steering control system; SmartNAV, a collaborative guidance and advisory platform; SmartSLIDE, an advanced directional steering control system; and RigCLOUD, which provides the tools and infrastructure to integrate applications to deliver real-time insight into operations across the rig fleet. In addition, it manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, drawworks, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides aftermarket sales and services for the installed base of its equipment. As of December 31, 2021, the company marketed approximately 301 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States, Canada, and in 20 other countries worldwide; and 29 rigs for offshore platform drilling operations in the United States and internationally. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Onyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Onyx Corp. engages in the production, manufacture, distribution, and sale of asphalt products primarily in Utah, Arizona, Nebraska, and Wyoming. The company operates in Performance Grade, and Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance segments. The Performance Grade segment comprises private construction projects, which include parking lots, driveways, and minor city and county roads. The Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance Segment implements pavement maintenance programs to rehabilitate and extend the life of existing roads. It sells its products to contractors and customers for pavement maintenance. The company was formerly known as Crown Energy Corporation. Onyx Corp. is based in Woods Cross, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.