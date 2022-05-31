Css LLC Il Cuts Stock Holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Css LLC Il reduced its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,126 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.10% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 42.5% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 470,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 140,095 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 14.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 121.4% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 554,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 304,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 1.7% during the third quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.