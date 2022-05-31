Css LLC Il Cuts Stock Position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Css LLC Il lessened its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter.

GCV stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $7.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

