Css LLC Il Purchases Shares of 9,300 Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth about $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,010,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 96.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 389.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,917,000 after buying an additional 1,044,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,170,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,304,000 after buying an additional 287,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $129.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. CLSA lowered their target price on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

Bilibili Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.