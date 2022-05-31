D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 1st. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative return on equity of 443.35% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $254.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 41,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.97.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (Get Rating)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. Its platforms include Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress, a platform to deliver customers' needs, such as supermarket, food, water, and flowers; HepsiPay for payment solutions; Hepsifly, a platform to purchase domestic and international flight tickets; HepsiJet, a platform to the transportation sector; HepsiAd, a platform for advertising technologies and solutions; Hepsilojistik, a platform for operational processes, such as stocking, addressing, packaging, cargo, invoicing, delivery, and returns for their sales from Hepsiburada and various e-commerce platforms; and HepsiGlobal, a platform for overseas shopping.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.