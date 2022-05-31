DA Davidson Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $220.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.58.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of Workday stock opened at $158.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.12 and its 200-day moving average is $236.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1,323.25 and a beta of 1.39. Workday has a 12-month low of $149.05 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,556,919.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,877,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Workday by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.