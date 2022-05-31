Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Takes Position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 999,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 7.43% of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition alerts:

Shares of EUCR stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,151. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.77.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.