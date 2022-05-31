Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.07 Billion

Analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) will announce $4.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.53 billion and the highest is $4.81 billion. Delek US reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $16.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.88 billion to $18.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $16.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

Shares of Delek US stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $29.02. 34,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Delek US has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $223,983.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 48,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,632 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Delek US by 24.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 58,473 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 530,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 129,598 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

