DePay Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $377.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (DEPAY) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. DePay has a market capitalization of $578,365.84 and approximately $377.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DePay has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,869.35 or 0.05885991 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.61 or 0.00559223 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00032620 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008105 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

