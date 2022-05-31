DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Cap Tops $30.52 Million

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $30.52 million and $90,649.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $299.63 or 0.00939216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00488468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00032308 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008148 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

