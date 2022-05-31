Dero (DERO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $78.82 Million

Dero (DERO) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, Dero has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $78.82 million and approximately $360,651.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $6.28 or 0.00019908 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,548.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,959.84 or 0.06212109 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016739 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00214527 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.69 or 0.00620292 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.20 or 0.00625070 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00074666 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001348 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,549,109 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.