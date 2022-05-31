Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Derwent London from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Derwent London has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

OTCMKTS:DWVYF opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. Derwent London has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

