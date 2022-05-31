Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.94

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 10174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.44.
Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile (CVE:DSY)
