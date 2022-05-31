Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $121.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.64.

MDT stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average of $106.69. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

