Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading 39.1% Lower Over Last Week

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 39.1% lower against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $388,750.15 and $12,964.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

