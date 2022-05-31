Diamond (DMD) Price Hits $1.46 on Exchanges

Diamond (DMD) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $13,109.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00004613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001410 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039634 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,687,389 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.