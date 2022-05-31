Diker Management LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 342.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 284,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 220,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,453 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 40,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,507. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $518.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani bought 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

