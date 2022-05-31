Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 24,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 247,517 shares.The stock last traded at $76.72 and had previously closed at $77.39.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Diodes alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Francis Tang purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 45,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.