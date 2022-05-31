Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Direct Digital in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Direct Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DRCT traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,689. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39. Direct Digital has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRCT Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of Direct Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Company Profile

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

