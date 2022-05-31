DMScript Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $19,732.52 and approximately $8.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.87 or 0.00786296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.16 or 0.00497697 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00032532 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008178 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.