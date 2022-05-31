Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $227.00 at Truist Financial

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $178.00 to $227.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.92.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $228.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.53. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dollar General by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after buying an additional 104,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Dollar General by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 387,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,130,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 23.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

