Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $88.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $34.29 on Friday. Domo has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,393.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $559,029.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 153.2% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Domo by 222.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About Domo (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.