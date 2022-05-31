DragonVein (DVC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,091.00

DragonVein (DVC) traded 64.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 62.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $906,944.95 and approximately $2,091.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,782.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.95 or 0.00635411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00171347 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

