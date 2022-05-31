DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,502 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.26% of DRDGOLD worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 53.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 204.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 691.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in DRDGOLD by 24.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DRD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on DRDGOLD from $18.00 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:DRD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.34. DRDGOLD Limited has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59.

About DRDGOLD (Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.