Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.87. 79,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,106. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.42.
In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $249,356.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,279. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Duke Energy by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,538,000 after acquiring an additional 645,882 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Duke Energy by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,118,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,219,000 after acquiring an additional 540,407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after acquiring an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,826,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,602,000 after acquiring an additional 184,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy (Get Rating)
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
