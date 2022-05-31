Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.87. 79,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,106. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.42.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $249,356.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,279. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Duke Energy by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,538,000 after acquiring an additional 645,882 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Duke Energy by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,118,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,219,000 after acquiring an additional 540,407 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after acquiring an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,826,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,602,000 after acquiring an additional 184,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

