Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,966,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,255,000 after acquiring an additional 385,113 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,719,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1,045.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,930,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 320,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,547 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.20. 31,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

