Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives $50.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $3,277,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $257,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,222,250 shares of company stock worth $267,655,469.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 691,872 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after acquiring an additional 162,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 33.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $33,357,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $29,180,000.

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.55. 1,565,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,234. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.92.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

