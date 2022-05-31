Dynamite (DYNMT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $43,922.00

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $8,097.14 and approximately $43,922.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

