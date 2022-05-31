e-Gulden Price Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.42 million and $75.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0825 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016651 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00216498 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001340 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006774 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000654 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000072 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,991,606 coins and its circulating supply is 17,169,449 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

