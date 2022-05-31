E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.97

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 2450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

