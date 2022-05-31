E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Gap Down to $15.71

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.71, but opened at $15.17. E.W. Scripps shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 863 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on SSP shares. Huber Research cut shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.74.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.69 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel Perschke sold 3,058 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $65,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,911.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $206,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 71,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,527,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,070,000 after buying an additional 97,199 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 5.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

