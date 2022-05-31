Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.83

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $18.96, with a volume of 9110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ESTE shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.53 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Earthstone Energy’s revenue was up 159.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $494,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,926.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,500 shares of company stock worth $2,031,175 over the last ninety days. 49.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 74.0% during the first quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 23,030,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,879,000 after buying an additional 9,792,656 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at $43,570,000. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,087,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 5,643.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,035,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after buying an additional 1,017,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $11,219,000.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.