Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Eastern Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

EBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $782,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,243.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after buying an additional 270,313 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 25.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter worth $1,078,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 25,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,290. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

About Eastern Bankshares (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.