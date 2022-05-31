Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,592 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.33% of American International Group worth $154,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

