Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,031,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $104,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $120.34 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,285 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,944 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

