Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $197,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 97,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,513 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $3,203,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $86.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -246.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.13. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

