Eaton Vance Management Sells 26,218 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,218 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $143,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.67.

NYSE PNC opened at $175.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.35 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.