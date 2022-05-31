Eaton Vance Management Sells 30,373 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,324 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 30,373 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.33% of Palo Alto Networks worth $181,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 51.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 109 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,024 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,045 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.48.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,108 shares of company stock worth $42,628,785 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $506.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $561.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.83. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $350.96 and a 1 year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

