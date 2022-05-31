eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.02-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.10 million-$23.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.79 million.

eGain stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,581. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.11 million, a PE ratio of 316.33 and a beta of 0.45. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.52 million. eGain had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. Research analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGAN. StockNews.com upgraded eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eGain (Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.