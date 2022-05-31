Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.21 EPS.

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.78. 113,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,495,556. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.60.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

