Elastic (ESTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ESTC stock opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.54. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,112,000 after acquiring an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Elastic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Elastic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,676,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Elastic by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,949,000 after buying an additional 53,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.
ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.
About Elastic (Get Rating)
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
