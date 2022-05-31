Elastic (ESTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $64.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.54. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,112,000 after acquiring an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Elastic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Elastic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,676,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Elastic by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,949,000 after buying an additional 53,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

