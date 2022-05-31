Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Update

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the April 30th total of 14,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELDN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELDN shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,184. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Sell-side analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

