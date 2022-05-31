Elrond Trading 8% Lower This Week (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 31st. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.84 billion and $97.49 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $83.46 or 0.00262462 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00085776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00019628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00029418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000198 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,011,295 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.