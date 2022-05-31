Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.39

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.39 and last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 973627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.
Embecta Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMBC)
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.
