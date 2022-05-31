Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.08.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $88.66. 4,063,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.69.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

