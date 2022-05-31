EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.52 and last traded at C$2.52. 5,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 14,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$275.65 million and a P/E ratio of -132.63.

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

