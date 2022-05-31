ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the April 30th total of 685,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EENNF remained flat at $$4.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. ENAV has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55.

ENAV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

